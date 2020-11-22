Al-Qaida names new North Africa leader, reports kidnap death

Al-Qaida’s North African branch said it has appointed a new leader after confirming the death of its former leader, who was killed in June by French forces

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Al-Qaida names new North Africa leader, reports kidnap death

Al-Qaida’s North African branch said it has appointed a new leader after confirming the death of its former leader, who was killed in June by French forces