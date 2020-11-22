Erdogan says Turkey’s place is in Europe before EU summit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Turkey sees itself as a part of Europe, but he has called on the European Union to keep its promises on issues such as Turkey’s membership bid and refugees

