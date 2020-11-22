Today in History

Today is Monday, Nov. 23, the 328th day of 2020. There are 38 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Nov. 23, 1963, President Lyndon B. Johnson proclaimed Nov. 25 a day of national mourning following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

On this date:

In 1887, actor Boris Karloff was born William Henry Pratt in London.

In 1914, the seven-month U.S. military occupation of Veracruz, Mexico, ended.

In 1936, Life, the photojournalism magazine created by Henry R. Luce (loos), was first published.

In 1971, the People’s Republic of China was seated in the U.N. Security Council.

In 1980, some 2,600 people were killed by a series of earthquakes that devastated southern Italy.

In 1996, a commandeered Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 767 crashed into the water off the Comoros Islands, killing 125 of the 175 people on board, including all three hijackers.

In 2000, in a setback for Al Gore, the Florida Supreme Court refused to order…