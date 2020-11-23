LCSO’s 26th ANNUAL HOLIDAY AT THE POPSGOES VIRTUAL FOR FIRST TIME

The La Porte County Symphony Orchestra will present the 26th annual HOLIDAY AT THE POPS concert on Saturday, December 12, 7:00 PM , at the Civic Auditorium , 1001 Ridge Street, La Porte. Maestro Chuck Steck, conductor, will lead the LCSO in a concert of holiday favorites and welcome Cripple Cree k, Tenor, Tim King , and Trumpet Student Apprentice, Jacob Keen , as the soloists for the evening.

For the first time, the holiday-themed concert will be performed VIRTUALLY , without in-person seating and without intermission and will include Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Suite,” a brand new arrangement for the gentlemen of Cripple Creek, “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and arrangements of Mannheim Steamroller and the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.



Due to the pandemic there will be no in-person seating . For live, online viewing on Dec. 12, “Pay per View” tickets are available for $20 at www.lcso.net only . The concert will be available for viewing until New Year’s Day, 2021.

“ Holiday at the Pops has sold out for many years,” said LCSO Executive Director, Tim King. “With the growing pandemic it is imperative that the health and safety of our musicians, patrons and staff remain our number one concern. Duneland Media has partnered with us to create a ‘Pay Per View’ option so the music can continue. This way, our patrons can enjoy the LCSO and usher in the holiday season with us safely from the comforts of their home.” The “Pay Per View” option is now live at www.lcso.net .

For more information, visit us at www.lcso.net .

###

About LCSO :The mission of the LCSO is to enrich the lives of people of all ages within and beyond La Porte County through the experience of excellent live orchestra performances. The LCSO is supported by the Indiana Arts Commission, South Shore Arts, La Porte County Herald-Dispatch , The Beacher and WIMS AM 1420 , 95.1 FM, 106.7 FM, and Holiday Express Inn and Suites. Visit us at www.lcso.net .















