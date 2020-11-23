Fans, fellow actors rally around ‘Euphoria’ star after director ‘poor-shamed’ his apartment

iStock/shironosov(LOS ANGELES) — (NOTE LANGUAGE) By now, you should respect the power of the Zoom mute button, but in case you need a reminder, look no further than Euphoria star Lukas Gage, who caught a famous director on a hot mic shaming the actor for his small apartment.

Gage was about to audition via Zoom, when he overheard the British director pitying the performer’s place. “These poor people live in these tiny apartments,” the director says, not knowing Gage is listening — and recording the moment. Gage interrupts him.

“I know it’s a sh***y apartment, that’s why give me this job so I can get a better one,” the actor smiles.

“Oh my God, I’m so, so sorry, Lukas!” says the “mortified” director.

Gage was “totally” willing to call it even, saying, “Listen: I’m living in a four-by-four box, it’s fine. Just give me the job and we’ll be fine.”

The actor later posted a “PSA” to his followers with the video, captioning it, “if you’re a sh** talking director make sure to mute ur shit on zoom mtgings.”

The exchange attracted calls of support for the actor.

“What an honest young actor. What a dumba** director. You’ll go farther than he will…” Tweeted Aquaman‘s Patrick Wilson.

Judd Apatow tweeted, “As a young man I would have dreamed of an apartment like this one. Look at that sweet flat screen! The guitar! The moldings!”

Another Twitter user agreed, asking for a shot of the actor’s apartment to use as his own Zoom background.

Incidentally, many Internet commenters on Deadline allege that the filmmaker is Kingsman series director Matthew Vaughn, who’s married to model Claudia Schiffer. That rumor got rolling when his alleged baby mama and X-Men: First Class star January Jones replied to Gage’s post with, “I have a guess.”

By Stephen Iervolino

