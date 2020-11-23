New Zealand leader Ardern offers virus know-how to Joe Biden
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has become the latest world leader to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden on his election victory, saying she offered to share her nation’s expertise on dealing the coronavirus
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
New Zealand leader Ardern offers virus know-how to Joe Biden
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has become the latest world leader to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden on his election victory, saying she offered to share her nation’s expertise on dealing the coronavirus
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.