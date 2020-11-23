Target Black Friday 2020: Last chance to shop huge deals on home, beauty and electronics

(NEW YORK) — Along with several other retailers, Target is slashing prices this holiday season with early Black Friday deals starting now through November.

Deep discounts are available on everything from home and kitchen items to electronics, apparel, beauty products, toys and lots more.

“We’re taking a completely new approach to Black Friday, giving guests more flexibility and ensuring they can plan ahead for a safe, stress-free shopping experience,” said Christina Hennington, Target’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, in a statement.



Target Black Friday Deals

Nov. 1-7: Discounts on electronics and more.

Nov. 8-14: Deals on kitchen favorites and floor care.



Nov. 15-21: Take advantage of deals on this season’s popular electronics, apparel and beauty products.

Nov. 22-28: Toys, kitchen, floor care and electronics including video games and select consoles will be on sale.

Shoppers are encouraged to check the digital weekly ad posted on Target’s website each Thursday before sales go live on Sundays.

The company is also expanding its Price Match Guarantee service, which allows customers to get the absolute best deal regardless of when they shop. Target has confirmed that from Nov. 1 through Dec. 24, guests can request a price adjustment for any item advertised as a “Black Friday Now” deal if it is offered for a lower price at Target or Target.com later in the season.

