Yemen rebels claim attack on Saudi oil facility in Jiddah


Posted on: November 23rd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Yemen’s Houthi rebels say they struck a Saudi oil facility in the port city of Jiddah with a new cruise missile, just hours after the kingdom finished hosting its virtual Group of 20 leaders summit



