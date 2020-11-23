Yemen rebels claim attack on Saudi oil facility in Jiddah
Yemen’s Houthi rebels say they struck a Saudi oil facility in the port city of Jiddah with a new cruise missile, just hours after the kingdom finished hosting its virtual Group of 20 leaders summit
