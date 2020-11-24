AP PHOTOS: Occupied Mexico rights office becomes refuge

In a colonial-era building in downtown Mexico City, dozens of feminist activists and crime victims have settled in after nearly three months of occupying the headquarters of Mexico’s National Human Rights Commission.

The women said they took over the building because the government has been slow to protect or support women who have suffered abuse or help them find their missing loved ones.

The activists are there in support of women like Erika Martínez as she demands justice for her 10-year-old daughter who suffered sexual abuse. Three years ago, Martínez reported her daughter’s abuser to the sexual crimes prosecutor, but the man remains free. So she decided to join the activists in their occupation of the human rights commission offices.

“I decided to do it to draw more attention to my daughter’s case,” Martínez said. Martínez said that she suffered sexual abuse as a girl as well and that her mother did not defend her and did not report the abuse.

Martinez’s 10-year-old and…