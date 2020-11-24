Hong Kong leader: National security law has been ‘effective’

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says the city’s new national security law has been “remarkably effective in restoring stability” after months of political unrest, and that bringing normalcy back to the political system is an urgent priority

