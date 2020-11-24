Jalen Boney has joined the Economic Development Corporation Michigan City team as Business Development Manager.



Boney will focus on business recruitment, supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs as well as putting into place housing strategies for Michigan City.

“I am very excited to have someone of Jalen’s caliber and talent join our team. He has the professional drive and business acumen we need to advance our EDCMC 2019-23 Strategic Action Plan as well as a welcome addition to our team,” said EDCMC Executive Director Clarence L. Hulse. “We are looking forward to a long and productive relationship with him and I am sure that our Hoosier hospitality will make him feel right at home.”

“I am honored to be a part of the team here at the EDCMC, and I look forward to helping our community members navigate the vast opportunities that we offer the entrepreneurial community, Michigan City and the Northwest Indiana Region,” Boney said. “In the short time that I have been here, I have already met a few key members of the community and city, and I am thankful for Clarence Hulse and Jenilee Haynes-Peterson in helping me make the smooth transition from Mississippi to Indiana.”

Boney recently graduated with a Master’s degree in Economic Development from the University of Southern Mississippi (USM). He is a native of Hattiesburg, Miss., where he attended Petal High School and later attended East Mississippi Community College in Scooba, Miss., on a full academic and football scholarships.

While attending USM, Boney was a recipient of the Ingram-Rhodes Scholarship in Economic Development. He was an active member of the Student Economic Development Association as well as a graduate of the True South Economic Development program.

Boney served as a Graduate Research Assistant for The Innovation & Commercialization Park & Accelerator (ICP) where he provided administrative assistance through market research, real estate data analysis and financial study for input into the park’s master plan project. With his efforts, the ICP will serve as a guide for incremental decision-making relative to future development, circulation and infrastructure projects.Boney has also been active in the community, including launching a Rotary club at USM.

“I have been inspired to create networking opportunities through community service,” he said. “I enjoy working with kids through outreach programs. I was able to see first-hand the impact these programs can have as I was a member of the Hattiesburg’s Boys and Girls Club myself.”