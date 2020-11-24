Japan protests China’s island incursions during FM visit
Japan is using a visit by the Chinese foreign minister to protest Beijing’s increased activity and what it calls infiltration around disputed East China Sea islands
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Japan protests China’s island incursions during FM visit
Japan is using a visit by the Chinese foreign minister to protest Beijing’s increased activity and what it calls infiltration around disputed East China Sea islands
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.