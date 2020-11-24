PRESS Release OFFICE OF MAYOR DUANE PARRY City of Michigan City THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY SCHEDULE

In observance of Thanksgiving Day, the Transit Department will be closed on Thursday, November 26, 2020 Due to the increase in COVID 19 Pandemic cases in La Porte County and out of an abundance of caution to protect driver and passengers, the Transit Department will be suspended service on Friday 27th and Saturday the 28th for deep cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing. Michigan City Transit bus service will resume our schedule service on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 6:30 AM.

Reminder: LaPorte County Health Department Public Health Order Face Covering Mandate. Every individual must properly wear a face covering over their nose and mouth when they are at an indoor area open to the public, including public transportation AND

CONTINUING AS A COURTESY TO OUR CITIZENS ALL RIDES ARE FREE

HAVE A SAFE AND THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY