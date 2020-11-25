7 migrants die as boat overturns near Spanish island

Spanish rescue services say at least seven people have died after a migrant boat carrying more than 30 people hit rocks close to a small port on the Canary Island of Lanzarote

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

7 migrants die as boat overturns near Spanish island

Spanish rescue services say at least seven people have died after a migrant boat carrying more than 30 people hit rocks close to a small port on the Canary Island of Lanzarote