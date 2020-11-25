Consumers’ lawyer seeks refunds as FirstEnergy ratings fall

The lawyer for FirstEnergy’s 1.8 million residential electric customers in Ohio stepped in Wednesday to try to assure they get refunds should legislators or the courts halt charges the company was expecting from a now-tainted nuclear bailout bill

