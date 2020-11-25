Consumers’ lawyer seeks refunds as FirstEnergy ratings fall


Posted on: November 25th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

The lawyer for FirstEnergy’s 1.8 million residential electric customers in Ohio stepped in Wednesday to try to assure they get refunds should legislators or the courts halt charges the company was expecting from a now-tainted nuclear bailout bill



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Consumers’ lawyer seeks refunds as FirstEnergy ratings fall


Posted on: November 25th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

The lawyer for FirstEnergy’s 1.8 million residential electric customers in Ohio stepped in Wednesday to try to assure they get refunds should legislators or the courts halt charges the company was expecting from a now-tainted nuclear bailout bill



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.