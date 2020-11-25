EU is willing to be "creative" to get a Brexit trade deal


November 25th, 2020

The European Union has committed to be “creative” in the final stages of the Brexit trade negotiations but warned that whatever deal emerges, the United Kingdom will be reduced to “just a valued partner,” far removed from its former membership status



