Franciscan Healths’s 4th Annual Diaper Drive

Franciscan Health is thanking the generosity of the community for making the fourth annual Diaper Drive their most successful ever. Donations of diapers and monetary contributions combined for 44,198 diapers, which will be distributed to help meet the needs of families in Northwest Indiana and the South Suburbs. This year’s total far outpaces 2019’s total of 30,000 diapers that were delivered.

All donations will be delivered to the following organizations in the coming weeks and will serve more than 3,000 families in Southern Cook, Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties: Franciscan Health Crown Point and Hammond Prenatal Assistance Programs, Duneland Healthy Families, Mental Health America of Northwest Indiana, Nurse Family Partnership, Women’s Care Center of Hammond, Michigan City and Merrillville, Aid for Women, Respond Now and the Salvation Army of Michigan City.

The community can continue to contribute to these efforts by donating to the Prenatal Assistance Program at www.franciscanhealthfoundation.org/DiaperDrive or by calling the prenatal assistance number at (877) 773-6285. All donations go to Franciscan Health’s Prenatal Assistance Program for distribution.