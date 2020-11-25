‘Jersey Shore’ star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and wife Lauren expecting first child

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic(NEW JERSEY) — Jersey Shore star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is about to have a situation on his hand — a baby situation, that is.

The reality star and his wife Lauren announced that they are expecting their first child together in adorable Instagram posts shared on Tuesday.

Both Mike and Lauren shared the same photos in their social media announcement. The first was a photo of the couple in the kitchen with their dog and on the counter, spelled out in flour reads, “Baby Sorrentino May 2021.” The second, showed a close up of the flour message with the ultrasound and, the third, was of the couple kissing in front of it.

“We have a Baby Situation,” Mike captioned the post. Meanwhile Lauren wrote, “Our biggest blessing is on it’s [sic] way.”

The couple, who married in 2018, also made an Instagram for their bundle of joy, @itsbabysituation, that already has over 40,000 followers.

The exciting news comes about a year after Mike and Lauren shared that they suffered a “heartwrenching” miscarriage. Speaking with Strahan, Sara & Keke in November 2019, the mom-to-be explained that they conceived the night Mike had returned from serving an eight month prison sentence for tax evasion.

“The night he came home, we actually conceived. And then at about six-and-a-half, seven weeks, I miscarried,” Lauren revealed.

“It was heart-wrenching. When I found out we were pregnant, I felt like this is why we went through all these challenges for years and that this was our time and it was our blessing,” she emotionally recalled. “It was hard. It was really difficult.”

