Media Release-Honoring a Local Legend

Kim Nowatzke wrote a brilliant article in February’s weekly magazine “The Beacher”, honoring local hero Charles R. Westcott along with, Albertine Allen, Larry Gipson, Vernon Payne, Gene Simmons, and Allen Williams. The Michigan City Public Art Committee (MAC) commissions large posters of that article and put them in the kiosk at Charles R. Westcott Park for public viewing.

In 2011, the Charles R. Westcott Park opened at U.S. Hwy 12 and East Michigan Blvd, the site of the former Elite Youth Center and Harborside Homes. The property was dedicated to his memory and his leadership in the community.

Westcott is remembered for the many awards he received, including being the first recipient of the Michigan City Human Rights Commission Humanitarian of the Year Award. He also received the Michigan City Exchange Club Book of Golden Deeds Award, Essence Rare Youth Service and Community Award, Jaycees Merit Award and Barr Association Liberty Bell Award, among others. The Michigan City Arts Commission invites you out to look at the kiosk.