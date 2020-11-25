The 8th Annual Downtown La Porte Cookie Walk

Join the La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership on December 12th from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. for the 8th Annual Downtown Cookie Walk. Businesses are asked to prepare and pre-wrap (Ziploc bag or other baggie) 200+ cookies for the event in which participants purchase a collectible 2020 cookie tin and walk downtown and collect a cookie from each participating business.

Due to safety concerns caused by the pandemic, tins will only be available for reservation. Those interested in participating in the event will need to call Lindsay at 219-369-3039 or email [email protected] to reserve a tin (Limit one per family) beginning on Monday, November 30th at 12 p.m. Those who secure a tin will be given a designated pick up time to eliminate the traditional line on the day of the event. The remaining reserved tins not picked up ahead of time will be available for pick up at 9 a.m. the day of the event at the Santa Chalet in Plaza 618. To pick up your tin, you must have the correct change ($10).

Social distancing will be enforced throughout the pickup process and masks are required. Businesses are asked to either limit participants in the shops or distribute cookies on the sidewalk.

Follow @laportepartnership, @downtownlaporte, and @laportesantaparade on Facebook for more information! Questions may also be directed to their office at 219-324-8584 or [email protected]