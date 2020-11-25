Today in History

Today in History

Today is Thursday, Nov. 26, the 331st day of 2020. There are 35 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Nov. 26, 2000, Florida Secretary of State Katherine Harris certified George W. Bush the winner over Al Gore in the state’s presidential balloting by a 537-vote margin.

On this date:

In 1789, Americans observed a day of thanksgiving set aside by President George Washington to mark the adoption of the Constitution of the United States.

In 1883, former slave and abolitionist Sojourner Truth died in Battle Creek, Mich.

In 1917, the National Hockey League was founded in Montreal, succeeding the National Hockey Association.

In 1933, a judge in New York ruled the James Joyce book “Ulysses” was not obscene and could be published in the United States.

In 1941, U.S. Secretary of State Cordell Hull delivered a note to Japan’s ambassador to the United States, Kichisaburo Nomura (kee-chee-sah-boor-oh noh-moo-rah), setting forth U.S. demands for…