UPDATE-Festival of the Lights in Michigan City SATURDAY DECEMBER 5th 2020 4:30pm



Following tradition with a few new changes, Mayor Parry will begin with the traditional lighting of the tree at 4th and Franklin in front of the Library at 4:30pm. The Michigan City Festival of Lights will begin directly afterwards in Washington Park. The lights will remain on during the evening hours throughout the Holiday Season for everyone’s enjoyment. Beginning at the main entrance to Washington Park the show will proceed west towards the Port Authority and Millennium Park. Santa and his elves will be present to meet and greet the children as vehicles safely drive through at a safe social distance. Don’t forget to bring your letters to Santa as the elves from the Post Office will be on hand to make a Special Delivery to the North Pole!