Whitney Cummings, Keke Palmer and more take a comedic look at credit card fine print in new contest

(NEW YORK) — Comedian and producer Whitney Cummings, actress Keke Palmer, and stand-up Hasan Minhaj are poking fun at fine print, as part of a million dollar contest that invites consumers to, as well.

The company Affirm, which bills itself as a “transparent alternative” to the usual credit cards, is putting up a million dollars — 100 prizes of $10,000 each — for people who can give the funniest, most dramatic, or creative readings of the usually indecipherable fine print on everything from credit card agreements to labels on food and beauty products.

According to the company, judges are looking for, “the best fine print reading submissions based on the inclusion of a fine print ‘gotcha,'” stressing, “originality, creativity, quality, and entertainment value.”

Keke and Hasan separately gave their takes on the contest; she reads her lengthy fine print from a seemingly endless scroll of paper, he recorded a segment stressing a sneaker store’s silly return policy.

Cummings reads a credit card agreement, yelling at one point, “Who wrote this and why do you hate me?” Ashley Parker, and Taylor Perez will soon drop theirs.

Submissions will be accepted until December 10 at affirm.com/giftsnotgotchas.

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.