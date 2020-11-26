Azerbaijan slams French Senate’s vote on Nagorno-Karabakh

Azerbaijani officials have criticized a resolution adopted by the French Senate on Wednesday that urges the French government to recognize the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh as an independent republic

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Azerbaijan slams French Senate’s vote on Nagorno-Karabakh

Azerbaijani officials have criticized a resolution adopted by the French Senate on Wednesday that urges the French government to recognize the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh as an independent republic