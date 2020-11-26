Ethiopian PM says troops ordered to move on Tigray capital

Ethiopia’s prime minister says the army has been ordered to move on the embattled Tigray capital after his 72-hour ultimatum for Tigray leaders to surrender ended, and he warns residents to “stay indoors.”

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Ethiopian PM says troops ordered to move on Tigray capital

Ethiopia’s prime minister says the army has been ordered to move on the embattled Tigray capital after his 72-hour ultimatum for Tigray leaders to surrender ended, and he warns residents to “stay indoors.”