Disney to lay off 4,000 more at California, Florida parks


Posted on: November 27th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

The Walt Disney Co. is announcing plans to lay off 4,000 more workers in its theme parks division in California and Florida due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on the industry



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Disney to lay off 4,000 more at California, Florida parks


Posted on: November 27th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

The Walt Disney Co. is announcing plans to lay off 4,000 more workers in its theme parks division in California and Florida due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on the industry



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.