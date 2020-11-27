Indian police agree to allow protesting farmers into capital

Thousands of angry Indian farmers have been allowed to enter the capital to protest against new farming laws after they clashed with police who had blocked them at the outskirts of the city

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Indian police agree to allow protesting farmers into capital

Thousands of angry Indian farmers have been allowed to enter the capital to protest against new farming laws after they clashed with police who had blocked them at the outskirts of the city