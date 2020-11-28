Ethiopia declares victory as military takes Tigray capital

Ethiopia’s army says the military has gained "full control” of the capital of the defiant Tigray region, and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed declared the taking of Mekele as marking the “completion” of the offensive that started nearly four weeks ago

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Ethiopia declares victory as military takes Tigray capital

Ethiopia’s army says the military has gained "full control” of the capital of the defiant Tigray region, and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed declared the taking of Mekele as marking the “completion” of the offensive that started nearly four weeks ago