Cardinal’s prison dairy explores suffering, solitary lockup


Posted on: November 29th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Cardinal George Pell, who was convicted and then acquitted of sexual abuse in his native Australia, reflects on Pope Francis’ papacy and the humiliations of solitary confinement in his jailhouse memoir



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Cardinal’s prison dairy explores suffering, solitary lockup


Posted on: November 29th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Cardinal George Pell, who was convicted and then acquitted of sexual abuse in his native Australia, reflects on Pope Francis’ papacy and the humiliations of solitary confinement in his jailhouse memoir



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.