Center-right mayor faces socialist in Brazilian metropolis


Posted on: November 29th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

The mayor of the largest city in the Americas is trying to fend off a reelection challenge from the socialist leader of a squatters movement



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Center-right mayor faces socialist in Brazilian metropolis


Posted on: November 29th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

The mayor of the largest city in the Americas is trying to fend off a reelection challenge from the socialist leader of a squatters movement



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.