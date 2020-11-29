Mexico charges ex-security chief who faces trial in US


Posted on: November 29th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Mexican officials say they want to prosecute former security chief Genaro Gará Luna in his own country, despite the fact he faces trial in the U.S. for allegedly protecting a drug gang



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Mexico charges ex-security chief who faces trial in US


Posted on: November 29th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Mexican officials say they want to prosecute former security chief Genaro Gará Luna in his own country, despite the fact he faces trial in the U.S. for allegedly protecting a drug gang



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.