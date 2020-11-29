Montenegro’s incoming PM slams expulsion of Serbian diplomat
Montenegro’s prime minister-designate has said he regrets the outgoing government’s decision to expel the Serbian ambassador just days before the planned inauguration of a new, pro Serb Cabinet in the small Balkan state
