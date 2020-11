New York City public elementary schools to reopen in-person

(NEW YORK) — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced elementary schools will be reopening in-person on Monday, Dec. 7, in a reversal from a previous decision.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

