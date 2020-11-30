Gary & Griffith Career Center December Events

We are thrilled to welcome you back to our Goodwill Career Centers! Please be aware of the following guidelines set in place for your safety:

 Please follow CDC guidelines and do not enter if you have a fever, cough, shortness of breath, nausea, or a sore throat

 Masks will be worn by all Goodwill Staff

 All guests must wear a mask

 Increased cleaning and sanitation processes are in place

 Please follow safe social distancing and stay 6-feet away from others

Scholarship Opportunities

Google IT Support Professional Certificate

A $50,000 salary is closer than you think!

Discover a career in information technology through a no-cost certificate program developed by Google and hosted on Coursera. With cutting-edge virtual courses, hands-on labs and more, the Google IT Support Professional Certificate program is designed to prepare you to start a career in IT support! Whether you’re a digital native or are completely new to the field, Goodwill can train you for success in IT in an average of six months.

 Google IT Automation with Python Professional Certificate Knowing how to write code to solve problems and automate solutions is a crucial skill for anybody in IT. Python, in particular, is now the most in-demand programming language by employers . This program builds on your IT foundations to help you take your career to the next level. It is designed to provide IT professionals with in-demand skills — including Python, Git, and IT automation — that can help you advance your career.

Scholarships are available for a limited time only.

Contact your area Career Center today for more information!

You can also email us at: [email protected] .

Grow with Google  Monday through Friday / 9:00 am to 4:00 pm Goodwill Career Centers are offering the NorthStar Digital Literacy Project Basic Computer Skills Certification. In the training you will complete numerous tasks that will be assessed online through self-guided modules. Included are basic computer digital literacy standards and modules in the areas of Basic Computer Use, Internet Basics, Windows and Mac Operating Systems, Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint along with Email, Social Media and Information Literacy. We offer Bronze, Silver, Gold, Diamond and Platinum level certificates upon demonstrating competency and passing each level. ​ Basic Computer Skills Workshop  Every Thursday / 9:00 am to 4:00 pm (by appointment) Do you have learning barriers with utilizing the computer? Do you want to learn how to use the computer on a basic skill level? Feel free to attend the Basic Computer Skills workshop to learn computer essentials starting with the mouse and ports. Workshops will be offered once within the month and clients will have the opportunity to earn a certificate. Please contact the Community Career Center to schedule a Basic Computer Skills one-on-one session by emailing: [email protected] or calling: (219) 595-0652 ext. 3107. Medicare Workshop  Wednesday, December 2 nd / 10:00 am to 11:00 am This workshop will offer information for Medicare Advantage plans, Medigap plans, prescription (Part D) coverage, dental and vision coverage. During the Annual Election Period (October 15 – December 7), Medicare beneficiaries can make new health plan choices for the new year, if desired. Any questions or concerns regarding plans can be asked during this workshop. Resolve Human Resources Hiring Event  Wednesday, December 2 nd / 11:30 am – 2:30 pm  Wednesday, December 9 th / 11:30 am – 2:30 pm  Wednesday, December 16 th / 11:30 am – 2:30 pm Resolve Human Resources serves as a scalable human resource infrastructure for businesses of any size. As a staffing and recruiting company, they provide clients with talent for unskilled labor as well as those hard to fill positions. Resolve Human Resources will have open interviews and employment assignments available upon interview with recruiters. Resumes can be submitted prior to this event and all walk-ins are accepted. Financial Literacy Workshop  Friday, December 18 th / 11:00 am to 12:30 pm Financial Literacy workshops are created to assist individuals with setting up budgets, establishing savings accounts, building and maintaining credit and saving for the future / emergencies. In this workshop, Serena Agbor with Glam Credit Solutions, will teach individuals how to balance accounts, provide tips on budgeting, as well as utilizing credit cards. * We will host this in person and remotely, via Google Meet, so you can attend from the comfort of your home! To schedule and receive a link to the Google Meet, please e-mail the Gary Career Center at: [email protected] or call: (219) 595-0652 ext. 3107. Note: If you do not have a computer at home, or one with a camera, you can come into the Career Center and utilize one of our computers. All Career Center Events are free and open to the public. Location Community Career Center * Corner of West Ridge & Clark Roads​ 4610 West Ridge Road Gary, IN 46408 For More Information Omeria Sibanda / Public Relations Specialist Phone – (574) 472-7300 x7652 Email – [email protected] Ja’Liza Prophet / Gary Community Career Center Manager Phone – (219) 595-0652 x3107 Email – [email protected]