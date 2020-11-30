Gary & Griffith Career Center December Events
Posted on: November 30th, 2020 by Ric Federighi
We are thrilled to welcome you back to our Goodwill Career Centers! Please be aware of the following guidelines set in place for your safety:
Please follow CDC guidelines and do not enter if you have a fever, cough, shortness of breath, nausea, or a sore throat
Masks will be worn by all Goodwill Staff
All guests must wear a mask
Increased cleaning and sanitation processes are in place
Please follow safe social distancing and stay 6-feet away from others
Scholarship Opportunities
Google IT Support Professional Certificate
A $50,000 salary is closer than you think!
Discover a career in information technology through a no-cost certificate program developed by Google and hosted on Coursera. With cutting-edge virtual courses, hands-on labs and more, the Google IT Support Professional Certificate program is designed to prepare you to start a career in IT support! Whether you’re a digital native or are completely new to the field, Goodwill can train you for success in IT in an average of six months.
Google IT Automation with Python Professional Certificate Knowing how to write code to solve problems and automate solutions is a crucial skill for anybody in IT. Python, in particular, is now the most in-demand programming language by employers . This program builds on your IT foundations to help you take your career to the next level. It is designed to provide IT professionals with in-demand skills — including Python, Git, and IT automation — that can help you advance your career.
Scholarships are available for a limited time only.
Contact your area Career Center today for more information!
You can also email us at: [email protected] .
Grow with Google Monday through Friday / 9:00 am to 4:00 pm Goodwill Career Centers are offering the NorthStar Digital Literacy Project Basic Computer Skills Certification. In the training you will complete numerous tasks that will be assessed online through self-guided modules. Included are basic computer digital literacy standards and modules in the areas of Basic Computer Use, Internet Basics, Windows and Mac Operating Systems, Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint along with Email, Social Media and Information Literacy. We offer Bronze, Silver, Gold, Diamond and Platinum level certificates upon demonstrating competency and passing each level.
