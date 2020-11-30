Poland, Hungary PMs to meet over EU budget veto strategy

The prime ministers of Poland and Hungary are meeting discuss their threat to veto the European Union’s next budget and massive pandemic aid package that links the disbursement of EU funds to the members’ rule of law standards

