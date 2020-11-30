SERIOUS VIOLENT FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM ARRESTED

On Friday (11/27/20) at 2:35 PM, Deputy Wade Wallace was traveling west on US 20 in the 3500 east block. Just ahead, a passenger vehicle was traveling west in the driving lane. Near the 2800 east block, the vehicle merged from the driving lane to the passing lane. While executing said lane change, the vehicle committed a traffic infraction.

A registration check conducted by Deputy Wallace determined the registered owner, Jeffery W. WADE, was a wanted person by authorities in Elkhart County.

In the area of US 20 and CR 150 East, Deputy Wallace paced the vehicle and noted it was exceeding the posted speed limit. The vehicle merged from the passing lane back into the driving lane. While executing said lane change, the vehicle committed another traffic infraction.

Deputy Wallace initiated a traffic stop on US 20 near Fail Road. The driver was identified as WADE (32 YOA) of Elkhart.

After Deputy Michael Sweet arrived, WADE was taken into custody. As the traffic stop progressed, circumstances within the passenger compartment caused a search of the vehicle to commence. During the search, a loaded 9mm Taurus pistol was discovered.

WADE was arrested for Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon, a Level 4 Felony. He remains housed in the La Porte County Jail and is being held on a $20,005.00 cash-only bond through Superior Court I. WADE will be extradited to Elkhart County for the pending arrest warrant on a later date.

Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.