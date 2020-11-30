Spain dismantles migrants’ "dock of shame" in Canary Islands

Spain has dismantled most of the temporary camp for migrant processing that became known as the “dock of shame” for holding in unfit conditions thousands of Africans arriving in the Canary Islands

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Spain dismantles migrants’ "dock of shame" in Canary Islands

Spain has dismantled most of the temporary camp for migrant processing that became known as the “dock of shame” for holding in unfit conditions thousands of Africans arriving in the Canary Islands