Spain dismantles migrants’ "dock of shame" in Canary Islands


Posted on: November 30th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Spain has dismantled most of the temporary camp for migrant processing that became known as the “dock of shame” for holding in unfit conditions thousands of Africans arriving in the Canary Islands



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Spain dismantles migrants’ "dock of shame" in Canary Islands


Posted on: November 30th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Spain has dismantled most of the temporary camp for migrant processing that became known as the “dock of shame” for holding in unfit conditions thousands of Africans arriving in the Canary Islands



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.