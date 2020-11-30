‘World’s loneliest elephant’ arrives safely in Cambodia
The pachyderm dubbed the “world’s loneliest elephant” after languishing alone for years in a Pakistani zoo was greeted on his arrival in Cambodia by chanting Buddhist monks and is now on his way to a wildlife sanctuary
