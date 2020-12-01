Authorities end search in river for missing Columbia woman


Posted on: December 1st, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Authorities in central Missouri are finished searching a section of river for the remains of a Chinese woman who’s been missing for more than a year



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Authorities end search in river for missing Columbia woman


Posted on: December 1st, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Authorities in central Missouri are finished searching a section of river for the remains of a Chinese woman who’s been missing for more than a year



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.