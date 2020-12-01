"My name is Elliot": ‘Umbrella Academy’ star formerly known as Ellen Page comes out as transgender

GEOFF ROBINS/AFP via Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Oscar-nominated Juno star and Umbrella Academy lead Ellen Page has announced he’s transgender.

“Hi friends,” he begins an Instagram post. “I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they, and my name is Elliot.”

His message continues, “I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life.”

“I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self,” the post continues. “I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society.”

The Inception star added, “I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive. To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better.”

Page came out as gay during a speech in 2014.

For his part, Nick Adams, GLAAD’s Director of Transgender Media, hailed Page’s announcement, saying in a statement, “Elliot Page has given us fantastic characters on-screen, and has been an outspoken advocate for all LGBTQ people. He will now be an inspiration to countless trans and non-binary people. All transgender people deserve the chance to be ourselves and to be accepted for who we are…”

By Stephen Iervolino

