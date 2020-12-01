World Bank warns of ‘prolonged depression’ in Lebanon

The World Bank says Lebanon’s economy faces an “arduous and prolonged depression,” with real GPD projected to plunge by nearly 20% because its politicians refuse to implement reforms

