Help the IBA Collect Donations for Foster the Need!

This holiday season, the IBA is again partnering with Foster the Need for its annual giving project. Foster the Need was developed in 2018 by IBA-member bankers as part of an IBA Leadership Development Program project. The program provides much-needed items to foster children across Indiana, such as hygiene products, clothing and books, in coordination with the Indiana Department of Child Services.

The need for diapers at local foster care agencies and DCS offices is extensive, and diapers are often the most expensive supplies that Foster the Need provides. For this reason, the IBA has selected the FTN Diaper Drive for this year’s holiday project.

To participate, simply visit the IBA’s Amazon wish list, add your desired donation to your cart, and at checkout select the Foster the Need gift registry address. Shipments will be sent directly to Foster the Need. All diaper sizes on the list are needed. If you prefer to make a cash donation, you can do so through the Foster the Need GoFundMe page. Please complete all donations by Dec. 12.