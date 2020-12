Pakistan’s former prime minister Zafarullah Khan Jamali dies

Zafarullah Khan Jamali, a veteran Pakistani politician who served as the country’s prime minister from 2002 to 2004 has died at a hospital, days after suffering a heart attack

