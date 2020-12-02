THE SALVATION ARMY HOSTS ONLINE AUCTION TO RESCUE CHRISTMAS

The Salvation Army of Michigan City has launched an online auction to help support its annual Christmas Campaign. This year, The Salvation Army has set a goal of $200,000 which would help provide Christmas toys and food to local families in need, as well as year-round services. The Rescue Christmas Holiday Auction is only available on social media by visiting The Salvation Army Michigan City Corps and Community Center page on Facebook.

Twenty-four items are up for bid, several of which would make a wonderful Christmas gift, said Major Becky Simmons of The Salvation Army of Michigan City. “For those who are unfamiliar with this process, the auction rules are all listed on the auction post,” Simmons said. “You simply comment on the picture of the item you are bidding on with the amount of your bid. When the auction is over, the highest bidder wins.” Those without a Facebook account may place a bid by having a friend or family member comment with the bid and list the bidder’s name. Bidders can also contact Jessica O’Brien at The Salvation Army at [email protected] or 219-874-6885 with any questions or to place bids. Winners are kindly asked to make arrangements for payment and pick-up of the item within one week of the auction closing.

Cash, check and credit card are accepted. Among the auction items are locally made Christmas décor, gift certificates, ready-to-go gift baskets filled with family- friendly goodies, Michigan City apparel, a gourmet dinner for six, and more. Proceeds from this auction will count toward the overall Christmas Campaign goal, which provides assistance during the holidays and throughout the year. The Salvation Army is expecting to see a significant increase in the number of families seeking help with food and toys this holiday season. In addition, The Salvation Army offers a food pantry, diaper bank, utility assistance, Pathway of Hope case management, youth summer camp, weekend backpack program and more to Michigan City families. “This year, all of us have been affected by COVID-19 in one way or another.

At The Salvation Army we’ve a number of families who have been financially impacted by this pandemic – many families who have never before relied on us for assistance,” Simmons said. “We are asking the community to help support us at this crucial time – help us rescue Christmas and make sure these families can all feel joy on Christmas morning.” More information about The Salvation Army of Michigan City is available by visiting their Facebook page, by visiting www.samichigancity.org or by calling (219) 874-6885.