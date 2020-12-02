UN, Ethiopia sign deal for humanitarian access to Tigray


Posted on: December 2nd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

The United Nations says it and Ethiopia’s government have signed a deal to allow “unimpeded” humanitarian access to the embattled Tigray region, at least the parts under federal government control



