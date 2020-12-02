Woman reports catching intruder while recording dance video


Posted on: December 2nd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Police have arrested a man after a Maryland woman said she captured an intruder on video breaking into her apartment as she recorded herself dancing



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Woman reports catching intruder while recording dance video


Posted on: December 2nd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Police have arrested a man after a Maryland woman said she captured an intruder on video breaking into her apartment as she recorded herself dancing



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.