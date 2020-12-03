104-year-old WWII veteran survives COVID-19, released from hospital on birthday

(BIRMINGHAM, Ala.) — A World War II veteran defeated COVID-19 just days before his 104th birthday.

Last week, Major Wooten was admitted to Madison Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama, to fight the virus. On Dec. 2, he emerged victorious when doctors said that he would be fine to recover at home.

The staff sang “Happy Birthday” to the veteran during his send off and his granddaughter, Holly McDonald, was there to welcome him back.

“We are just so blessed to have him home with us… and he is going to make it through it,” said McDonald, who added that Wooten is doing well.

Wooten, who is now a great grandfather, was a private first class in the U.S. Army and helped rebuild trains overseas during the war. He had joined “World News Tonight” last year on the trip back to the Normandy beaches in honor of the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

Nurse Shelby Hogan said that she is grateful for Wooten and the example he sets for us all.

“Even at 104-years-old, he is fighting off this coronavirus just like so many other things that he’s fought off in his life,” said Hogan. “He served our country and we are so grateful for that. It’s just a reminder that every day we need to wake up and fight coronavirus just as hard as Mr. Wooten.”

