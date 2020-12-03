29 inmates charged in deadly 2018 South Carolina prison riot

South Carolina’s attorney general says 29 inmates have been charged in connection with a state prison riot in 2018 that left seven inmates dead and 22 injured in 2018

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

29 inmates charged in deadly 2018 South Carolina prison riot

South Carolina’s attorney general says 29 inmates have been charged in connection with a state prison riot in 2018 that left seven inmates dead and 22 injured in 2018