29 inmates charged in deadly 2018 South Carolina prison riot


Posted on: December 3rd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

South Carolina’s attorney general says 29 inmates have been charged in connection with a state prison riot in 2018 that left seven inmates dead and 22 injured in 2018



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

29 inmates charged in deadly 2018 South Carolina prison riot


Posted on: December 3rd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

South Carolina’s attorney general says 29 inmates have been charged in connection with a state prison riot in 2018 that left seven inmates dead and 22 injured in 2018



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.