Feds: Militia leader pointed rifle at officers in Kentucky

The leader of a pro-gun group that stages armed protests against police violence has been charged with pointing a rifle at federal officers while in Kentucky for a demonstration

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Feds: Militia leader pointed rifle at officers in Kentucky

The leader of a pro-gun group that stages armed protests against police violence has been charged with pointing a rifle at federal officers while in Kentucky for a demonstration