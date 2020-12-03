PG&E’s household customers facing 8% increase in power bills

Pacific Gas & Electric’s household customers will be hit with an average rate increase of 8% to help the once-bankrupt utility pay for improvements designed to reduce the risk that its outdated equipment will ignite more deadly wildfires

